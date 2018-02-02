Brazil's Temer says he hopes flagship social program ends
SAO PAULO — Brazilian President Michel Temer has said he hopes the country can eliminate a flagship social program that has lifted millions of families out of poverty in the last decade.
Temer said in an interview with Radio Jornal on Friday that he would like Bolsa Familia, which pays poor families about $50 a month, to be scrapped.
Bolsa Familia is seen as a tough initiative to criticize ahead of Brazil's general elections in October. The program costs about $8 billion annually and helps more than 1 million families nationwide.
The program was implemented under former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is the presidential front-runner despite a criminal conviction that could bar him from running in upcoming elections.
