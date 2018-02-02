Brazilian judge orders da Silva's passport returned to him
SAO PAULO — A Brazilian judge has ordered that former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's passport be returned to him.
Last week, another judge hearing a case involving influence-peddling charges against da Silva ordered his passport be taken away. As a result, da Silva
Judge Bruno Apolinario reversed that decision Friday, saying there was no evidence da Silva intended to flee the country to avoid justice. It was not clear when the passport would be returned.
On Jan. 24, an appeals court upheld a separate corruption conviction against da Silva, who denies the charges
