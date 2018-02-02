News / World

California woman pleads not guilty in crash that killed man

This Nov. 18, 2016 photo provided by Red Aspen Photography shows Ryan Folsom with his wife Lauren and sons Cal and Grady posing for a portrait in San Antonio, Texas. Grace Elizabeth Ward, a Northern California woman who drove her car head-on into freeway traffic in an alleged suicide attempt, has been charged with the second-degree murder of Ryan Folsom, the driver she struck, authorities said Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. Ward, 28, suffered a broken leg in the accident that killed Folsom on Interstate 5 on Jan. 7, 2018. Folsom, 29, was from Medford, Ore., and attended medical school in San Antonio, Texas. (Ashleigh Cropper/Red Aspen Photography via AP)

REDDING, Calif. — A Northern California woman has pleaded not guilty in a head-on highway crash that killed a man in an oncoming car as she was allegedly trying to attempt suicide.

Grace Elizabeth Ward's attorney entered the plea to second-degree murder on her behalf as Ward sat in a wheelchair on Friday in Shasta County Superior Court. She remains jailed on $1.5 million bail.

The 28-year-old Ward told the California Highway Patrol she was trying to kill herself when she crossed into oncoming traffic on Interstate 5 on Jan. 7.

Authorities say she came away with only a broken leg, but killed 29-year-old Ryan Folsom.

Folsom, a native of Medford, Oregon who played football at Brigham Young University in Utah, had been headed to Sacramento to interview for a medical residency.

