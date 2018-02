PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Cambodia's Cabinet has endorsed a law making insulting the king a criminal offence punishable by monetary fines and up to five years in prison.

After Friday's endorsement, the law must go to both houses of Parliament for approval.

A government statement says the law is needed to protect the honour and reputation of the monarch.

The 64-year-old King Norodom Sihamoni is a constitutional monarch who maintains a low profile and plays a minimal role in public affairs, while Prime Minister Hun Sen exercises almost absolute control over politics.