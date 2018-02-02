Climate change forcing Florida Keys to raise roads
KEY LARGO, Fla. — Climate change is forcing people in the Florida Keys to spend millions of dollars to raise some of their roads as sea levels rise.
The Miami Herald reports Monroe County will elevate the most flood-prone roads in two
County sustainability program manager Rhonda Haag says half of the 300 miles (480
