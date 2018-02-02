Connecticut paper claps back at Rhode Island paper's diss
A
A
Share via Email
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The biggest newspapers in Connecticut and Rhode Island are feuding over which state is worse.
The Hartford Courant in Connecticut wrote a scathing editorial after The Providence Journal in Rhode Island published an editorial calling its New England
The Journal's Jan. 24 piece ends by calling on Rhode Island Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo to try and attract jobs from Connecticut to Rhode Island, calling it "certainly less risky" than Connecticut.
In a Friday editorial headlined "Why, Rhode Island, Why?" the Courant responded by detailing a long list of its
It closes by encouraging the states to work together.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Trust me, I’m scared right now': Restaurateur says Bruce McArthur was 'a regular' and sold him planters
-
Rapid freeze warning issued for Halifax, hazardous driving conditions expected
-
Politician under fire again for retweeting alleged white supremacist group
-
A whole new Zooniverse: Calgary opening wildlife cams up to public