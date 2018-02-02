Ex-prosecutor sentenced for illegal spying in love triangle

NEW YORK — A former prosecutor who used illegal wiretaps to spy on two other people in a love triangle gone bad was sentenced on Friday to a year and a day in prison.

Tara Lenich received the sentence from a federal court judge in Brooklyn. The extra day qualifies her for credit for good behaviour that could reduce her stay behind bars.

The 42-year-old Lenich pleaded guilty last year to obtaining the illegal wiretaps on the cellphone of a police detective with whom she was having an affair and on the phone of a colleague. She was accused of forging the signatures of judges and creating fake search warrants as part of the scheme.

"My regret for my crimes is profound," Lenich wrote in a letter to the court before sentencing. "I am so ashamed of my actions and I know I can never undo what I have done."

The government had sought a two-year sentence for Lenich, saying she damaged the reputation of the Brooklyn district attorney's office and betrayed the public trust.

Lenich's attorney, Moe Fodeman, said in a statement that she was thankful for the lesser punishment.