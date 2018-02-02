Finnish President Niinisto announces the birth of a son
STOCKHOLM — Finland's president, 69-year-old Sauli Niinisto, has announced the birth of a son.
It's been a busy week for the Finnish head of state, who won re-election in a landslide victory Sunday and was sworn into office for a second six-year term Thursday before his second wife gave birth to a healthy boy on Friday evening.
The president's office said his spouse, Jenni Haukio, and the infant were doing well, adding that Niinisto was present during the delivery. The couple was married in 2009.
Niinisto's post on Facebook announcing the birth drew thousands of messages of congratulations in the first hour alone.
The president has two adult sons from his first marriage that ended in the 1990s when his wife died in a car accident.
