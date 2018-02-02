Florida ER nurse in viral video: 'Wash your stinking hands'

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Florida nurse's Facebook rant about the "cesspool of funky flu" in emergency room waiting areas is getting a lot of attention.

"Wash your stinking hands," Katherine Lockler says in a six-minute video that's been viewed 4.8 million times.

Lockler told the Pensacola News Journal she recorded the video after a 12-hour shift on Jan. 27 because she's concerned people aren't taking the proper precautions during a nasty flu season. She sarcastically offers a "magic trick" for staying well, showing how to sneeze into your arm.

She also scolds a softball coach for bringing an entire team to visit one player at the ER. "You just got maybe 15 new vectors, or carriers of the flu, by them just walking in."