Former Knicks star Charles Oakley cleared of assault charges

NEW YORK — Former New York Knicks star Charles Oakley has officially been cleared of misdemeanour assault charges stemming from a scuffle with Madison Square Garden security guards last year.

The New York Post reports that a Manhattan judge dismissed the charges Friday. Oakley and prosecutors had agreed to a deal last August that the charges would be erased if Oakley stayed out of trouble for six months.

Oakley's lawyer, Alex Spiro, says Oakley has been "completely vindicated."

Oakley played for the Knicks from 1988 to 1998. But he's had a rocky relationship with the team in recent years.

The onetime star was accused of striking a security guard during a game on Feb. 8, 2017.

Oakley has filed a lawsuit against Knicks owner James Dolan alleging that he was the one assaulted.

