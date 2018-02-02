France opens rape inquiry of Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan

PARIS — French authorities say prominent Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan is being investigated for allegedly raping two women and could be detained in long-term custody pending further investigation.

A judicial official said the Paris prosecutor's office opened a formal inquiry Friday based on complaints against Ramadan the women filed last year. The official says Ramadan could be handed preliminary charges of rape in one case and rape of a vulnerable person in the second case.

The judicial official was not authorized to be publicly named and requested anonymity.

The prosecutor's office is asking judges to keep Ramadan in custody.