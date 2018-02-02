Greek court refuses to extradite Turkish man, citing risks

ATHENS, Greece — A Greek court has rejected an extradition request for the first of nine suspected left-wing militants from Turkey who were arrested ahead of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's November visit to Greece.

The court ruled Friday that Mehmet Dogan, a 60-year-old Turkish citizen of Kurdish origin, was at risk of torture or other inhumane treatment if he were returned to Turkey. The court says France already has granted Dogan refugee status.

The nine suspects were arrested for alleged links to the Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front, which Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union have deemed a terrorist organization.

They were charged with terrorism-related offences , forgery, arms and explosives possession and resisting arrest. All denied the charges.