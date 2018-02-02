Head of Caribbean-NY cocaine ring gets 20-year prison term

NEW YORK — The leader of a Caribbean-to-New York cocaine ring that included a U.S. postal worker has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

U.S. Attorney Richard P. Donoghue says Luis Bello's operation distributed more than 1,000 kilograms of cocaine from 2011 to 2013.

Drugs obtained in the Dominican Republic were shipped through Puerto Rico to New York.

A Bronx mail carrier intercepted packages made out to addresses on his route, then delivered them to drug-ring members. The group also used post office boxes in New York and New Jersey.

Prosecutors say at least $620,000 in cash exchanged hands. Drug proceeds were smuggled back to the Caribbean in soap bottles and the pockets of jeans packed in luggage.