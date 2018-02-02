High school stabber's lawyer says sentence should be reduced
GREENSBURG, Pa. — A young man who pleaded guilty to stabbing 20 fellow students and a security guard at his suburban Pittsburgh high school when he was a teenager says his prison sentence is too long.
Alex Hribal's
The Tribune Review reports Thomassey says the sentence imposed last week should be reduced to 15 to 30 years.
Hribal pleaded guilty in October to a weapons charge and numerous attempted-homicide and aggravated-assault charges. He was 16 when he used two 8-inch (20-
Four students were critically injured but survived.
Information from: Tribune-Review, http://triblive.com
