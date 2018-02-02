How major US stock indexes fared on Friday

U.S. stocks closed sharply lower Friday, handing the Standard & Poor's 500 index its worst week in two years and sending the Dow Jones industrial average down more than 650 points.

Technology, banks and energy stocks accounted for much of the broad slide. Bond yields rose sharply after the government reported the fastest wage growth in eight years, stoking fears of inflation.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index fell 59.85 points, or 2.1 per cent , to 2,762.13.

The Dow lost 665.75 points, or 2.5 per cent , to 25,520.96.

The Nasdaq slid 144.92 points, or 2 per cent , to 7,240.95.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gave up 32.59 points, or 2.1 per cent , to 1,547.27.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 110.74 points, or 3.9 per cent .

The Dow lost 1,095.75 points, or 4.1 per cent .

The Nasdaq slid 264.83 points, or 3.5 per cent .

The Russell 2000 shed 60.79 points, or 3.9 per cent .

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 88.52 points, or 3.3 per cent .

The Dow is up 801.74 points, 3.2 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 337.56 points, or 4.9 per cent .