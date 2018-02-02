Hundreds stuck in DR airport after airline suspended
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Hundreds of
Officials announced Jan. 27 that they were suspending Pawa Dominicana's operations at the Santo Domingo airport for at least 90 days because the company owes $3 million in taxes and airport fees to the government and $5 million to private contractors.
Passengers arriving in Santo Domingo on other airlines for connections with Pawa have found themselves without a way to reach their final destinations and are sleeping in the airport due to the high prices of nearby lodging.
The company declined to comment, but has told passengers to wait two to three weeks for refunds.
