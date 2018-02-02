Iranian lawmaker say 5,000 arrested during January protests
A
A
Share via Email
TEHRAN, Iran — An Iranian lawmaker says authorities detained nearly 5,000 people during the widespread protests and unrest that took place in January.
Parliament member Alireza Rahimi posted on messaging service Telegram Friday that only 492 of those arrested are still in jail and the rest have been released.
Rahimi said only six protesters are detained in the capital Tehran, including two women. He added that some 95
Earlier in January, lawmaker Mahmoud Sadeghi had said some 3,700 protesters were detained, adding that it was the most accurate figure he could offer at the time.
Dozens were killed during the demonstrations that began over economic grievances and quickly spread across the country and turned into anti-government protests.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Trust me, I’m scared right now': Restaurateur says Bruce McArthur was 'a regular' and sold him planters
-
Rapid freeze warning issued for Halifax, hazardous driving conditions expected
-
Politician under fire again for retweeting alleged white supremacist group
-
A whole new Zooniverse: Calgary opening wildlife cams up to public