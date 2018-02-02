Kenyan police arrest lawyer who attended mock inauguration

NAIROBI, Kenya — A Kenyan rights activist says police are preventing him from serving the court order for the government to restore the transmissions of three leading TV stations after they tried to broadcast opposition leader Raila Odinga swearing himself in as "the people's president."

Activist Okiya Omtata says police are preventing him from serving the order to Kenya's communications authority. Police were not immediately available to comment.

Also Friday, police arrested a second lawyer who stood beside Odinga in Tuesday's ceremony that was meant to protest what the opposition considers rigged elections last year. Miguna Miguna was taken from his home.