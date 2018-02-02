Man accused of seeking sex with infant to be evaluated

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A mental evaluation has been ordered for a man accused of seeking sex with children.

Forty-one-year-old Michael Boden has been jailed without bail since he was caught last May in a sting operation. The Herald-Mail of Hagerstown reports Circuit Judge Dana Moylan Wright on Wednesday ordered him evaluated to see if he is criminally responsible for the charges.

Charging documents say a criminal informant notified police of a man named "Bob" and his request for "drug addict mothers" willing to let him have sex with their children for money. It says "Bob," later identified as Boden, then told the informant he was interested in infants and wanted the child's mother to watch.

Boden's attorney Samuel Nalli entered a plea of not criminally responsible.

