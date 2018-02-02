Man charged in Lebanese neighbour's death will not testify
TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma man charged with a hate crime in the fatal shooting of his Lebanese
After prosecutors rested their case Thursday, 63-year-old Stanley Majors told the judge he's decided not to take the witness stand.
Majors is charged with first-degree murder and a hate crime in the 2016 death of 37-year-old Khalid Jabara in Tulsa.
He has pleaded not guilty.
Prosecutors say Majors shot Jabara after years of harassment because Jabara's family is Lebanese.
The trial is in recess until Monday.