Man sentenced for trafficking fentanyl now faces deportation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Boston man has been sentenced on charges of trafficking fentanyl and faces deportation to the Dominican Republic.

The U.S. attorney for Rhode Island said Friday that 28-year-old Jose Cordero was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Providence to time served, or two years in federal prison. The office says Cordero is a Dominican national and now faces deportation proceedings.

Cordero was arrested by Rhode Island State Police in March 2015 during a traffic stop.

Prosecutors say a search of the vehicle revealed a complex wiring system linked to a compartment designed to conceal contraband. They say the compartment held nearly two kilograms of fentanyl under the front passenger seat.

Cordero pleaded guilty in September.