Man who attacked London Muslims imprisoned for over 40 years

FILE - In this file photo dated Monday, June 19, 2017, forensic officers move the van which struck pedestrians near a Mosque at Finsbury Park in north London. A Crown Court on Thursday Feb. 1, 2018, found Darren Osborne guilty of murder and attempted murder in the June 2017 attack in the city's Finsbury Park neighborhood. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, FILE)

LONDON — A man who drove into worshippers near a London mosque, killing one man and injuring a dozen others, has been sentenced to at least 43 years in prison.

Judge Bobbie Cheema-Grubb said Darren Osborne's mind had been "poisoned" by far-right ideas.

She sentenced the 48-year-old on Friday to life with no chance of parole for 43 years.

A jury convicted Osborne of murder and attempted murder on Thursday for the June 2017 attack in London's Finsbury Park neighbourhood .

A 51-year-old man, Makram Ali, was killed and 12 people were injured when Osborne drove a rented van into people leaving evening prayers during Ramadan.

Prosecutors said Osborne was motivated by a hatred of Muslims and had been radicalized by online far-right and Islamophobic propaganda.

