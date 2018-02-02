Markets Right Now: US stock indexes open lower
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Technology companies were leading stocks broadly lower in early trading, extending the market's slide into a second day.
Google's parent company Alphabet slumped 4.6
Exxon Mobile sank 5
The Standard & Poor's 500 index gave up 19 points, or 0.7
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 252 points, or 1
Bond prices fell after the government reported more job gains last month. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.83
