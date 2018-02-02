Mexicans living abroad send home a record $28.8 billion

MEXICO CITY — Mexicans living abroad sent home a record $28.8 billion in remittances in 2017, an increase of 6.6 per cent from the year prior.

The increase coincided with the first year of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, but it was unclear if there was a connection. Remittances have been rising steadily to become Mexico's most important source of foreign income after auto exports, which have recently averaged almost $34 billion per year.