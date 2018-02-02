Mitsubishi issues recalls for loose sunroofs, brake trouble

DETROIT — Mitsubishi is recalling nearly 227,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix glass sunroofs that can fly off and parking brakes that may not work.

The first recall covers nearly 57,000 Outlanders from 2007 to 2010, Lancers from 2008 to 2010, Lancer Evolutions from 2009 and 2010, and 2010 Lancer Sportbacks. Sunroof glass can detach and become a hazard.

Dealers will replace the glass.

The second recall covers over 170,000 Outlanders from 2014 to 2016 and 2013 to 2016 Outlander Sports.

Water can get enter the rear brake calipers, causing parking brake shafts to corrode and possibly stick. That can stop the parking brake from holding the vehicles.

Dealers will replace the brake boot, lever and caliper bodies if necessary. They'll also replace the piston assembly.