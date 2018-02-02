News / World

NBA's Warriors to replace 'Red Panda's' stolen $25k unicycle

In these Jan. 24, 2018 images released by the San Francisco Police Department, a suspect is seen wheeling away a black roller suitcase containing a $25,000 unicycle at the San Francisco International Airport. Someone at the San Francisco airport stole a 7-foot unicycle used by the Red Panda Acrobat for her plate-juggling routine and the legendary performer is offering a $2,000 reward to get it back. On Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018 police released surveillance photos from Jan. 24 that show a man wheeling away a black bag containing the unicycle belonging to acrobat Rong Niu. (San Francisco Police Department via AP)

In these Jan. 24, 2018 images released by the San Francisco Police Department, a suspect is seen wheeling away a black roller suitcase containing a $25,000 unicycle at the San Francisco International Airport. Someone at the San Francisco airport stole a 7-foot unicycle used by the Red Panda Acrobat for her plate-juggling routine and the legendary performer is offering a $2,000 reward to get it back. On Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018 police released surveillance photos from Jan. 24 that show a man wheeling away a black bag containing the unicycle belonging to acrobat Rong Niu. (San Francisco Police Department via AP)

OAKLAND, Calif. — The NBA's Golden State Warriors will buy the popular half-time entertainer known as the Red Panda Acrobat a custom-made, $25,000 unicycle to replace the one stolen from San Francisco's airport.

KTVU-TV reports Friday that the team notified Rong Niu's agent of its plan to replace the 7-foot (2.13-meter) unicycle the acrobat uses in her plate-juggling routine at halftime shows across the country. Agent Pat Figley says the unicycle will be built in China.

Police released surveillance photos from San Francisco International Airport's baggage claim area showing a man wheeling away black bags containing the unicycle. Niu has had the unicycle stolen Jan. 24 for 30 years.

She is a regular performer for the Warriors, the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers. She's also appeared on America's Got Talent.

___

Information from: KTVU-TV.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular