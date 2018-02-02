Oregon's top prosecutor convenes marijuana summit

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's federal prosecutor will hold a marijuana summit to address what he calls a "massive" marijuana surplus in the state.

U.S. Attorney Billy Williams announced the Friday summit after Attorney General Jeff Sessions rescinded a memo outlining how states with legalized marijuana could avoid federal scrutiny.

In an opinion piece, Williams said the surplus attracts drug cartels and fuels a black market. The summit will give Oregon leaders a chance to explain how they will remedy the situation.