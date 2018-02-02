Primera Air launches service from Dulles to London
A
A
Share via Email
CHANTILLY, Va. — A Latvian airline is launching nonstop service connecting Washington, D.C., to London.
Dulles International Airport, located outside the District of Columbia, announced Thursday that Primera Air will run five nonstop flights a week each way between Dulles and London's Stanstead Airport beginning in August.
The airport says Primera will offer
Dulles says its international passenger activity increased to a record 7.8 million in 2017.
Primera, which is based in Latvia and Denmark, launched in 2003 as a charter carrier.