Progress on German government talks as deadline looms
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BERLIN — Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and the
The two sides have set Sunday as a deadline to wrap up their negotiations, though they've budgeted two extra days for talks that they're widely expected to use.
The dpa news agency reported Friday that following an earlier agreement on migration, pensions and education, the two sides have reached consensus on expanding Germany's infrastructure for electric cars, health care financing, and tax benefits to promote research and development.
If a coalition agreement is reached, the Social Democrats' membership still needs to approve it. A rejection would leave a minority government or fresh elections as the only viable options.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax man handed nine-year prison sentence for 2016 killing
-
Rapid freeze warning issued for Halifax, hazardous driving conditions expected
-
Matt Whitman under fire again for retweeting post from alleged white supremacist group
-
'A joyous event': Edmonton activists to counter Jordan Peterson lecture with dance party