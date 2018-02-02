Punxsutawney Phil's handlers prepare for new prognostication

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. — Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog will soon be back in the spotlight — or will it be the shadows?

Punxsutawney (puhnk-suh-TAW'-nee) Phil's handlers are set to announce at sunrise Friday what kind of weather they say the rodent is predicting for the rest of winter.

Legend has it if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, expect six more weeks of winter-like weather. If not, expect spring-like temperatures.

In reality, Phil's prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler's Knob, a tiny hill just outside of Punxsutawney. That's about 65 miles (about 100 kilometres ) northeast of Pittsburgh.