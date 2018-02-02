Putin presides at events marking end of Stalingrad battle

MOSCOW — President Vladimir Putin is attending commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the battle of Stalingrad.

Putin on Friday visited Volgograd, the current name of the city in southern Russia that stretches along the western bank of the Volga River.

The city was renamed in 1961 as part of the Soviet Union's rejection of dictator Joseph Stalin's personality cult. But the name Stalingrad remains inextricably linked to the historic battle that turned the tide of WWII.