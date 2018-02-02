The Latest: Ammo dealer: Vegas gunman raised no suspicions

CHANDLER, Ariz. — The Latest on an Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman who carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history says his one-time customer didn't raise suspicions that he planned to commit any crimes.

Douglas Haig said at a news conference Friday that he met Stephen Paddock at a Phoenix gun show in the weeks before the Oct. 1 shooting in Las Vegas that killed 58 people.

The sale was later completed at Haig's home in the Phoenix suburb of Mesa.

Haig was named as a "person of interest" in the investigation.

But a law enforcement official has since told The Associated Press that he isn't believed to have committed a federal crime or to have had any knowledge of the attack.

The official wasn't authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

— Associated Press writer Michael Balsamo

