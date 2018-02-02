Trial ends in dispute over museum on State Fairgrounds

MINOT, N.D. — Trial has wrapped up in a yearslong dispute over whether a pioneer village museum can be evicted from the North Dakota State Fairgrounds in Minot.

The Minot Daily News reports that arguments in the civil trial ended Wednesday, and Judge Rhonda Ehlis asked lawyers for each side to submit written arguments by March 9. She will rule sometime after that.

The State Fair Association wants to use the Pioneer Village Museum property for another purpose. The Ward County Historical Society defends the museum's right to stay under a 1966 agreement.

The dispute began more than four years ago. The state Legislature earlier declined to intervene.

