US slaps arms embargo on South Sudan, urges UN to do same
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is imposing a U.S. arms embargo on civil war-torn South Sudan while urging the United Nations and other countries to do the same.
The State Department said Friday the U.S. is restricting all sales of
The United States is also calling on South Sudan's
Late last month, U.S. ambassador Nikki Haley announced that the United States had given up on South Sudan's leader after investing more than $11 billion in the country, and she called President Salva Kiir an "unfit partner" in the pursuit of peace.
South Sudan's leaders aren't just failing the country, "they are betraying them," Haley said.
Untold tens of thousands of people have been killed in the civil war that erupted in December 2013 after tensions between supporters of Kiir, an ethnic Dinka, and his deputy Riek Machar, an ethnic Nuer. Machar is now in exile. The U.N. and others have warned of ethnic violence, the recruitment of thousands of child soldiers and the widespread use of rape as a weapon of war.
The number of South Sudanese refugees could reach 3 million by the end of this year, Africa's largest refugee crisis since Rwanda's genocide in 1994, the U.N. said Thursday.
The United States in the last days of the Obama administration tried and failed to have the U.N. Security Council impose an arms embargo on South Sudan, to the disappointment of arms researchers and rights groups who say the country is awash in weapons.
Haley has urged the council to impose an embargo, but Russia and China remain opposed. Russia has said it would only worsen the situation and China has said the U.N.'s most powerful body should send out more "positive and enthusiastic messages."
The world's youngest country won independence from Sudan in 2011, and later that year the U.S. clarified that its arms embargo on Sudan didn't apply to the new nation.
International frustration with South Sudan's government and rebels has been rising. The latest cease-fire, which went into effect Dec. 24, was violated within hours. Both sides have been accused of restricting the delivery of aid to millions across the impoverished country, including an estimated 1.5 million people near famine.
The U.N. secretary-general last month warned of the imposition of "consequences." This week the African Union joined the calls for further sanctions on those blocking the path to peace.
A new round of peace talks, brokered by a regional bloc, is set to begin Monday in
___
Anna reported from Johannesburg.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Trust me, I’m scared right now': Restaurateur says Bruce McArthur was 'a regular' and sold him planters
-
Rapid freeze warning issued for Halifax, hazardous driving conditions expected
-
Matt Whitman under fire again for retweeting post from alleged white supremacist group
-
The vacant truth: Expert sounds alarm over high office vacancy rate in Halifax