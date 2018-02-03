Girl power: Spice Girls confirm plans to work together again

LONDON — The Spice Girls have confirmed plans to work together for the first time in six years, though details of the projects remain undisclosed.

Photos released Friday showed a meeting of Victoria "Posh Spice" Beckham, Melanie "Sporty Spice" Chisholm, Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton, Melanie "Scary Spice" Brown and Geri "Ginger Spice" Horner.

Publicist Jo Milloy later released a statement saying "the time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together."

It said new projects would "embrace the original essence of the Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations."

The Sun newspaper says projects could include a TV talent show, though it said Saturday a live tour isn't planned.