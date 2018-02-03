Government asks judge to toss suit by ex-Trump campaign head
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department is asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit by Donald Trump's former presidential campaign chairman.
Paul Manafort was indicted in October in special counsel Robert Mueller's (MUHL'-urs) Russia investigation. A suit Manafort filed last month challenges the scope of Mueller's appointment and authority.
The government says in a court filing Friday that a judge should throw out that suit.
Justice Department lawyers say federal courts are prohibited from interfering with ongoing criminal prosecutions — and that Mueller's been operating properly and not exceeded his authority.
The department says if Manafort believes he's being unfairly prosecuted, then he can file a motion in his criminal case to seek to have it dismissed.
Manafort is one of four people charged so far in Mueller's investigation.
