Israeli who seized top Nazi figure lauds German nationalists
JERUSALEM — The legendary former Mossad agent who led the operation to capture Holocaust mastermind Adolf Eichmann has expressed surprising support for the nationalist Alternative for Germany party.
The 91-year-old Rafi Eitan says in a video statement on his Facebook page Saturday that Israel appreciates the party's "attitude toward Judaism" and looks for them to also "become an alternative to Europe."
The party, AfD, won 12.6
Eitan, a former Israeli Cabinet minister, appeared to endorse the party's hard-line toward Muslim immigrants.
Israel's ambassador to Germany, Jeremy Issacharoff, condemned Eitan's statement as "sad and shameful."
