N Carolina governor, Trump official talk offshore drilling

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says he had a good conversation with a top Trump administration official over plans to expand offshore drilling.

Cooper said he talked to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke about concerns that drilling could cause catastrophic damage to the state's $3 billion tourism and fishing industries.

The Democratic governor says residents of North Carolina need to make their opposition clear to the federal government.

The plan has bipartisan opposition: Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster met with Zinke on Friday and shared similar concerns.