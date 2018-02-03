News / World

Report: Blast at China chemical plant kills 4

BEIJING — A Chinese news agency says an explosion at a chemical plant in the country's east has killed four people.

The Xinhua News Agency said the blast Saturday at the Jinshan Chemical Plant Co., in Linshu County in Shandong province southeast of Beijing also injured six people.

Xinhua says the explosion occurred during maintenance.

It says the company's owner was in police custody and the cause of the blast is under investigation.

