Snoop Dogg has busy Super Bowl week as DJ, gospel singer

MINNEAPOLIS — Snoop Dogg's Super Bowl week has been almost as busy as that of the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots players who'll be competing.

He headlined BET's Super Bowl Gospel Celebration and debuted music from his upcoming gospel album on Thursday. He held a screening for his new Netflix series, "Coach Snoop," on Friday. And he will work as the DJ of Playboy's Big Game Weekend Party on Saturday in Minneapolis, where the game is being played on Sunday.

Snoop Dogg is so popular that NFL icon Deion Sanders was extra excited when he saw him at Friday's event.