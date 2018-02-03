Snowmobile fees waived for out-of-state snowmobilers
OLD FORGE, N.Y. — New York state snowmobiling fees are being waived for out-of-state residents this weekend.
Through Monday, registration fees won't be applied for New York fun-seekers and those from Canada to promote winter tourism. State registration fees can range from $45 to $100.
New York has more than 10,000 miles of snowmobile trails.
All snowmobiles must be properly registered and insured.
