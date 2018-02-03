Woman in labour among the dead in South Carolina wreck

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Authorities say a woman in labour and her unborn baby were killed along with two other people and another baby still in the womb after a SUV ran off the side of a road into a ditch in South Carolina.

Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Judd Jones says all 11 people inside the vehicle were ejected in the wreck around 10 p.m. Friday on a two-lane road in Darlington County.

Judd says the eight people injured were taken to the hospital, but he didn't have their conditions.