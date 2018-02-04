Brattleboro Museum & Art Center eyes redevelopment project

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — Officials at the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center are accepting bids for a redevelopment project.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports the museum is looking for a contractor to take on the $16.5 million project. Officials say they are looking for a firm "with significant experience in museum design to provide conceptual design services."

The project will include a new mixed-space building that includes galleries, a cafe, retail stores and apartments. Officials also hope to renovate the centre 's Arch Street property and construct a new pedestrian bridge.

About two dozen firms in the region have received information about the project. BMAC director Danny Lichtenfeld says budgets will be refined after preliminary plans are developed. Lichtenfeld says the project is a major undertaking that could extend into 2020.

