Campaign for poor holds 1st national action

RALEIGH, N.C. — The renewed version of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s campaign to lift poor people is holding its first national mobilization, with actions planned in 32 states and the nation's capital.

Poor people, clergy and activists in the Poor People's Campaign plan to deliver letters Monday to politicians in state capitol buildings.

The letter demands that leaders confront a systemic racism that they say is evidenced in voter suppression laws and poverty that hurt a larger percentage of minorities, women and children but a larger number of whites.