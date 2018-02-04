EU official warn US on trade: EU will hit back if needed

BERLIN — A senior European Union official is warning that the 28-nation bloc will hit back if U.S. President Donald Trump takes trade measures against it.

EU budget commissioner Guenther Oettinger told Sunday's edition of Germany's Welt am Sonntag newspaper: "If European exporters have to pay tariffs, that will become a two-way street. Then U.S. exporters will have to pay tariffs here."

Trump expressed his annoyance with EU trade policy a week ago, saying that it "may morph into something very big." The EU then said it stands ready to hit back "swiftly and appropriately" if Trump imposes unfair trade measures.