Iran confirms it granted brief leave to ailing US citizen

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's judiciary has confirmed that it has granted leave to an ailing 81-year-old U.S. citizen convicted of espionage.

The judiciary's website , Mizanonline.ir, quotes spokesman for the judiciary Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejehi as saying "I think his leave has come to an end today or yesterday," referring to jailed Iranian-American dual citizen Baquer Namazi.

Ejehi said Namazi was not freed but had his three-day leave extended for another three days for medical checkups.