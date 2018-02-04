Iran says Trump's hostility to nuclear deal scares investors

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran says President Donald Trump's hostility to the 2015 nuclear deal is dampening foreign investment in the energy sector despite the lifting of sanctions.

Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh told reporters on Sunday that the uncertainty over the future of the agreement, which Trump has repeatedly threatened to scrap, is scaring off potential investors.

Trump re-certified the deal in January but said he would not do the same in May unless it is fixed.