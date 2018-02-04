Minority groups in Poland decry aggression, anti-Semitism
WARSAW, Poland — Minority group representatives in Poland have written to the president to express concern about what they see as a rising wave of aggression based on nationality, race and religion.
The leaders of Ukrainian, Tartar, Jewish and other groups said in a letter published by the Polish Press Agency late Saturday they especially oppose recent "numerous and loud manifestations of anti-Semitism."
They attributed the voicing of anti-Semitic remarks to lawmakers' passage of legislation seeking to outlaw statements blaming Poles as a nation for World War II crimes committed by Nazi Germany.
Israel and international Jewish organizations have strongly criticized the proposal.
The opposition sparked anti-Semitic comments on social media in Poland that some members of the ruling Law and Justice party have retweeted.
