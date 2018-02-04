Nissan plans 20 electric models for China through 2020

BEIJING — Nissan will start sales of its all-electric Leaf in China this year and develop 20 electric models with its Chinese partner over the next five years, the companies said Monday.

The electric vehicles are part of a 60 billion yuan ($10 billion) investment plan through 2020 for Nissan Motor Co. and Dongfeng Motor Ltd. China is a key market in Nissan's global turnaround plna.

The Leaf and a second Nissan electric model will be rolled out this year, along with an electric under the Dongfeng brand, said Jun Seki, president of Dongfeng. He said the partners will launch an "affordable EV" compact in 2019 to compete with lower-priced Chinese brands.

"Our EV offensive starts from 2018," said Seki.