State Police say a trooper was killed in a traffic accident

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut State Police say an off-duty state trooper has been killed in a traffic accident.

State Police said Sunday that Trooper Danielle Miller died as a result of injuries she sustained in the accident Saturday night in Wolcott, Connecticut.

Miller's police cruiser and a pickup truck collided on Route 69.

State Police said Sunday that they were announcing Miller's passing with a heavy heart and great sadness. The driver of the truck was taken to a nearby hospital after the accident.

Miller was assigned to Troop L in Litchfield. She graduated from the police academy in 2014.

State Police say they're grateful for her dedicated service.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

